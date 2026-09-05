Al-Baqarah 2:62 ان الذين امنوا والذين هادوا والنصارى والصابيين من امن بالله واليوم الاخر وعمل صالحا فلهم اجرهم عند ربهم ولا خوف عليهم ولا هم يحزنون ٦٢
Sayfa 10 · Cüz 1
إِنَّ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ءَامَنُواْ
وَٱلَّذِينَ
هَادُواْ
وَٱلنَّصَٰرَىٰ
وَٱلصَّٰبِـِٔينَ
مَنۡ
ءَامَنَ
بِٱللَّهِ
وَٱلۡيَوۡمِ
ٱلۡأٓخِرِ
وَعَمِلَ
صَٰلِحٗا
فَلَهُمۡ
أَجۡرُهُمۡ
عِندَ
رَبِّهِمۡ
وَلَا
خَوۡفٌ
عَلَيۡهِمۡ
وَلَا
هُمۡ
يَحۡزَنُونَ
٦٢
Şüphesiz, inananlar, Yahudi olanlar, Hıristiyanlar ve Sabiilerden Allah'a ve ahiret gününe inanıp yararlı iş yapanların ecirleri Rablerinin katındadır. Onlar için artık korku yoktur. Onlar üzülmeyeceklerdir.
Tefsir okuyun.
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Daha Fazla Tefsir
Faith and doing Righteous Deeds equals Salvation in all Times
After Allah described the condition - and punishment - of those who defy His commands, fall into His prohibitions and transgress set limits by committing prohibited acts, He stated that the earlier nations who were righteous and obedient r…
Faith and doing Righteous Deeds equals Salvation in all Times
After Allah described the condition - and punishment - of those who defy His commands, fa…