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Al-Baqarah 2:20 يكاد البرق يخطف ابصارهم كلما اضاء لهم مشوا فيه واذا اظلم عليهم قاموا ولو شاء الله لذهب بسمعهم وابصارهم ان الله على كل شيء قدير ٢٠

Sayfa 4 · Cüz 1

يَكَادُ
ٱلۡبَرۡقُ
يَخۡطَفُ
أَبۡصَٰرَهُمۡۖ
كُلَّمَآ
أَضَآءَ
لَهُم
مَّشَوۡاْ
فِيهِ
وَإِذَآ
أَظۡلَمَ
عَلَيۡهِمۡ
قَامُواْۚ
وَلَوۡ
شَآءَ
ٱللَّهُ
لَذَهَبَ
بِسَمۡعِهِمۡ
وَأَبۡصَٰرِهِمۡۚ
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
عَلَىٰ
كُلِّ
شَيۡءٖ
قَدِيرٞ
٢٠
Şimşeğin çakması neredeyse gözlerini alır; onları aydınlattıkça ışığında yürürler ve üzerlerine karanlık basınca durakalırlar. Allah dileseydi işitme ve görmelerini giderirdi. Doğrusu Allah her şeye Kadir'dir.
Devamını Okuyun

Tefsir okuyun.

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Another Parable of the Hypocrites

This is another parable which Allah gave about the hypocrites who sometimes know the truth and doubt it at other times. When they suffer from doubt, confusion and disbelief, their hearts are,

كَصَيِّبٍ

(Like a Sayyib), meaning, "The rain", as Ibn Mas`ud, Ibn `Abbas, an

Another Parable of the Hypocrites

This is another parable which Allah gave about the hypocrites who sometimes know the truth and doubt it at other time

Daha Fazla Tefsir
Notes placeholders