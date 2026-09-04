Al-Baqarah 2:20 يكاد البرق يخطف ابصارهم كلما اضاء لهم مشوا فيه واذا اظلم عليهم قاموا ولو شاء الله لذهب بسمعهم وابصارهم ان الله على كل شيء قدير ٢٠
Sayfa 4 · Cüz 1
يَكَادُ
ٱلۡبَرۡقُ
يَخۡطَفُ
أَبۡصَٰرَهُمۡۖ
كُلَّمَآ
أَضَآءَ
لَهُم
مَّشَوۡاْ
فِيهِ
وَإِذَآ
أَظۡلَمَ
عَلَيۡهِمۡ
قَامُواْۚ
وَلَوۡ
شَآءَ
ٱللَّهُ
لَذَهَبَ
بِسَمۡعِهِمۡ
وَأَبۡصَٰرِهِمۡۚ
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
عَلَىٰ
كُلِّ
شَيۡءٖ
قَدِيرٞ
٢٠
Şimşeğin çakması neredeyse gözlerini alır; onları aydınlattıkça ışığında yürürler ve üzerlerine karanlık basınca durakalırlar. Allah dileseydi işitme ve görmelerini giderirdi. Doğrusu Allah her şeye Kadir'dir.
Tefsir okuyun.
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Daha Fazla Tefsir
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