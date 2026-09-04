Al-Baqarah 2:17 مثلهم كمثل الذي استوقد نارا فلما اضاءت ما حوله ذهب الله بنورهم وتركهم في ظلمات لا يبصرون ١٧
Sayfa 4 · Cüz 1
مَثَلُهُمۡ
كَمَثَلِ
ٱلَّذِي
ٱسۡتَوۡقَدَ
نَارٗا
فَلَمَّآ
أَضَآءَتۡ
مَا
حَوۡلَهُۥ
ذَهَبَ
ٱللَّهُ
بِنُورِهِمۡ
وَتَرَكَهُمۡ
فِي
ظُلُمَٰتٖ
لَّا
يُبۡصِرُونَ
١٧
Onlar, çevresini aydınlatmak için ateş yakan kimseye benzerler ki, Allah ışıklarını yok edince, onları karanlıklar içinde görmez bir halde bırakmıştır.
Tefsir okuyun.
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Daha Fazla Tefsir
The Example of the Hypocrites
Allah likened the hypocrites when they bought deviation with guidance, thus acquiring utter blindness, to the example of a person who started a fire. When the fire was lit, and illumnitated the surrounding area, the person benefited from it and felt safe. Then the fire w…
The Example of the Hypocrites
Allah likened the hypocrites when they bought deviation with guidance, thus acquiring utter blindness, to the example of…