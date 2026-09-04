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Al-Baqarah 2:18 صم بكم عمي فهم لا يرجعون ١٨

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صُمُّۢ
بُكۡمٌ
عُمۡيٞ
فَهُمۡ
لَا
يَرۡجِعُونَ
١٨
Sağırdırlar, dilsizdirler, kördürler, bu yüzden doğru yola dönmezler.
Devamını Okuyun

Tefsir okuyun.

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Example of the Hypocrites

Allah likened the hypocrites when they bought deviation with guidance, thus acquiring utter blindness, to the example of a person who started a fire. When the fire was lit, and illumnitated the surrounding area, the person benefited from it and felt safe. Then the fire w

The Example of the Hypocrites

Allah likened the hypocrites when they bought deviation with guidance, thus acquiring utter blindness, to the example of

Daha Fazla Tefsir
Notes placeholders