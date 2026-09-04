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Al-Baqarah 2:21 يا ايها الناس اعبدوا ربكم الذي خلقكم والذين من قبلكم لعلكم تتقون ٢١

Sayfa 4 · Cüz 1

يَٰٓأَيُّهَا
ٱلنَّاسُ
ٱعۡبُدُواْ
رَبَّكُمُ
ٱلَّذِي
خَلَقَكُمۡ
وَٱلَّذِينَ
مِن
قَبۡلِكُمۡ
لَعَلَّكُمۡ
تَتَّقُونَ
٢١
Ey insanlar! Sizi ve sizden öncekileri yaratan Rabbinize kulluk ediniz ki, O'na karşı gelmekten korunmuş olabilesiniz.
Devamını Okuyun

Tefsir okuyun.

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Tawhid Al-Uluhiyyah

Allah next mentioned His Oneness in divinity and stated that He has favored His servants by bringing them to life after they did not exist. He also surrounded them with blessings, both hidden and apparent. He made the earth a resting place for them, just like the bed, stable with

Tawhid Al-Uluhiyyah

Allah next mentioned His Oneness in divinity and stated that He has favored His servants by bringing them to life after they did no

Daha Fazla Tefsir
Notes placeholders