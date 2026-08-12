Yusuf 12:49 ثم ياتي من بعد ذالك عام فيه يغاث الناس وفيه يعصرون ٤٩
ثُمَّ
يَأۡتِي
مِنۢ
بَعۡدِ
ذَٰلِكَ
عَامٞ
فِيهِ
يُغَاثُ
ٱلنَّاسُ
وَفِيهِ
يَعۡصِرُونَ
٤٩
[49] หลังจากนั้นปีที่มวลชนจะได้รับฝนติดตามมา และในปีนั้นพวกเขาจะได้คั้นองุ่น
อ่านตัฟซีร์
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
ตัฟซีร์เพิ่มเติม
The Dream of the King of Egypt
The King of Egypt had a dream that Allah the Exalted made a reason for Yusuf's release from prison, with his honor and reputation preserved. When the king had this dream, he was astonished and fearful and sought its interpretation. He gathered the priests, the chiefs of…
The Dream of the King of Egypt
The King of Egypt had a dream that Allah the Exalted made a reason for Yusuf's release from prison, with his honor and r…