ลงชื่อเข้าใช้
ลงชื่อเข้าใช้
เลือกภาษา

Yusuf 12:45 وقال الذي نجا منهما وادكر بعد امة انا انبيكم بتاويله فارسلون ٤٥

12:45
وَقَالَ
ٱلَّذِي
نَجَا
مِنۡهُمَا
وَٱدَّكَرَ
بَعۡدَ
أُمَّةٍ
أَنَا۠
أُنَبِّئُكُم
بِتَأۡوِيلِهِۦ
فَأَرۡسِلُونِ
٤٥
[45] เขาผู้รอดพ้นคนหนึ่งในสองคนรำลึกขึ้นมาได้หลังจากชั่วเวลาหนึ่ง กล่าวว่า ฉันจะบอกพวกท่านซึ่งการทำนายฝัน พวกท่านจงส่งฉันไปซิ
อ่านต่อ

อ่านตัฟซีร์

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Dream of the King of Egypt

The King of Egypt had a dream that Allah the Exalted made a reason for Yusuf's release from prison, with his honor and reputation preserved. When the king had this dream, he was astonished and fearful and sought its interpretation. He gathered the priests, the chiefs of

The Dream of the King of Egypt

The King of Egypt had a dream that Allah the Exalted made a reason for Yusuf's release from prison, with his honor and r

ตัฟซีร์เพิ่มเติม
Notes placeholders