Yusuf 12:41 يا صاحبي السجن اما احدكما فيسقي ربه خمرا واما الاخر فيصلب فتاكل الطير من راسه قضي الامر الذي فيه تستفتيان ٤١
يَٰصَٰحِبَيِ
ٱلسِّجۡنِ
أَمَّآ
أَحَدُكُمَا
فَيَسۡقِي
رَبَّهُۥ
خَمۡرٗاۖ
وَأَمَّا
ٱلۡأٓخَرُ
فَيُصۡلَبُ
فَتَأۡكُلُ
ٱلطَّيۡرُ
مِن
رَّأۡسِهِۦۚ
قُضِيَ
ٱلۡأَمۡرُ
ٱلَّذِي
فِيهِ
تَسۡتَفۡتِيَانِ
٤١
[41] โอ้เพื่อนร่วมคุกทั้งสองของฉันเอ๋ย ส่วนคนหนึ่งของท่านทั้งสองเขาจะรินเหล้าให้นายของเขาและส่วนอีกคนหนึ่งจะถูกแขวนตรึง แล้วนกจะกินศีรษะของเขาเรื่องถูกกำหนดไว้ตามที่ท่านทั้งสองขอความเห็น
อ่านตัฟซีร์
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
ตัฟซีร์เพิ่มเติม
The Interpretation of the Dreams
Yusuf said,
يصَاحِبَىِ السِّجْنِ أَمَّآ أَحَدُكُمَا فَيَسْقِى رَبَّهُ خَمْرًا
(O two companions of the prison! As for one of you, he will pour out wine for his master to drink;) to the man who saw in a dream that he was pressing wine. He did not direct this speech at h…
The Interpretation of the Dreams
Yusuf said,
يصَاحِبَىِ السِّجْنِ أَمَّآ أَحَدُكُمَا فَيَسْقِى رَبَّهُ خَمْرًا
(O two companions of the prison! As for o…