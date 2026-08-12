Yusuf 12:32 قالت فذالكن الذي لمتنني فيه ولقد راودته عن نفسه فاستعصم ولين لم يفعل ما امره ليسجنن وليكونا من الصاغرين ٣٢
قَالَتۡ
فَذَٰلِكُنَّ
ٱلَّذِي
لُمۡتُنَّنِي
فِيهِۖ
وَلَقَدۡ
رَٰوَدتُّهُۥ
عَن
نَّفۡسِهِۦ
فَٱسۡتَعۡصَمَۖ
وَلَئِن
لَّمۡ
يَفۡعَلۡ
مَآ
ءَامُرُهُۥ
لَيُسۡجَنَنَّ
وَلَيَكُونٗا
مِّنَ
ٱلصَّٰغِرِينَ
٣٢
[32] นางกล่าวว่า นั่นคือสิ่งที่พวกเธอประณามฉันเกี่ยวกับเขาและแน่นอนฉันได้ยั่วยวนเขาแต่เขาขัดขวางอย่างแข็งขัน และหากเขาไม่ปฏิบัติตามที่ฉันสั่งเขา แน่นอนเขาจะถูกจำคุกและจะอยู่ในหมู่ผู้ยอมจำนน
อ่านตัฟซีร์
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
ตัฟซีร์เพิ่มเติม
The News reaches Women in the City, Who also plot against Yusuf
Allah states that the news of what happened between the wife of the `Aziz and Yusuf spread in the city, that is, Egypt, and people talked about it,
وَقَالَ نِسْوَةٌ فِى الْمَدِينَةِ
(And women in the city said...), such as women of chiefs…
The News reaches Women in the City, Who also plot against Yusuf
Allah states that the news of what happened between the wife of the `Aziz and Yusuf spr…