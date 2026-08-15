Taha 20:99 كذالك نقص عليك من انباء ما قد سبق وقد اتيناك من لدنا ذكرا ٩٩
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كَذَٰلِكَ
نَقُصُّ
عَلَيۡكَ
مِنۡ
أَنۢبَآءِ
مَا
قَدۡ
سَبَقَۚ
وَقَدۡ
ءَاتَيۡنَٰكَ
مِن
لَّدُنَّا
ذِكۡرٗا
٩٩
[99] เช่นนี้แหละ เราได้บอกเล่าข่าวคราวที่ได้เกิดขึ้นแต่กาลก่อนแก่เจ้า และแน่นอน เราได้ให้ข้อเตือนสติ จากเราแก่เจ้า
อ่านตัฟซีร์
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
ตัฟซีร์เพิ่มเติม
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The Entire Qur'an is the Remembrance of Allah and mentioning thePunishment of Those Who turn away from It
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