Taha 20:91 قالوا لن نبرح عليه عاكفين حتى يرجع الينا موسى ٩١
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قَالُواْ
لَن
نَّبۡرَحَ
عَلَيۡهِ
عَٰكِفِينَ
حَتَّىٰ
يَرۡجِعَ
إِلَيۡنَا
مُوسَىٰ
٩١
[91] พวกเขากล่าวว่า เรายังคงจะบูชามันโดยจะจงรักภักดี (ต่อมัน) จนกว่ามูซาจะกลับมาหาพวกเรา
อ่านตัฟซีร์
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
ตัฟซีร์เพิ่มเติม
Harun prohibits them from worship of Calf and the Persistence of the Children of Israel in doing so
Allah, the Exalted, informs of Harun's attempt to prohibit them from worshipping the calf and his telling them that this was only a test for them. He told them that their Lord was the Most Beneficent,…
Harun prohibits them from worship of Calf and the Persistence of the Children of Israel in doing so
Allah, the Exalted, informs of Harun's attempt to p…