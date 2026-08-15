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Taha 20:121 فاكلا منها فبدت لهما سواتهما وطفقا يخصفان عليهما من ورق الجنة وعصى ادم ربه فغوى ١٢١

หน้า 320 · ญุซ 16

فَأَكَلَا
مِنۡهَا
فَبَدَتۡ
لَهُمَا
سَوۡءَٰتُهُمَا
وَطَفِقَا
يَخۡصِفَانِ
عَلَيۡهِمَا
مِن
وَرَقِ
ٱلۡجَنَّةِۚ
وَعَصَىٰٓ
ءَادَمُ
رَبَّهُۥ
فَغَوَىٰ
١٢١
[121] ดังนั้น เขาทั้งสองจึงกินจากต้นไม้นั้น สิ่งพึงสงวนของทั้งสองจึงถูกเผยแก่เขาทั้งสอง เขาทั้งสองจึงเริ่มเอาใบไม้ของสวนนั้นมาปกปิดบนตัวของเขาทั้งสอง และอาดัมได้ฝ่าฝืนพระเจ้าของเขา เขาจึงหลงผิด
อ่านต่อ

อ่านตัฟซีร์

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Story of Adam and Iblis

Ibn Abi Hatim recorded that Ibn `Abbas said, "Verily, man was named Insan only because he was given a covenant, but he forgot it (Nasiya)." `Ali bin Abi Talhah reported the same from Ibn `Abbas. Mujahid and Al-Hasan said that he forgot means, "He abandoned it." Concerning

The Story of Adam and Iblis

Ibn Abi Hatim recorded that Ibn `Abbas said, "Verily, man was named Insan only because he was given a covenant, but he forg

ตัฟซีร์เพิ่มเติม
Notes placeholders