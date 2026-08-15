Taha 20:121 فاكلا منها فبدت لهما سواتهما وطفقا يخصفان عليهما من ورق الجنة وعصى ادم ربه فغوى ١٢١
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فَأَكَلَا
مِنۡهَا
فَبَدَتۡ
لَهُمَا
سَوۡءَٰتُهُمَا
وَطَفِقَا
يَخۡصِفَانِ
عَلَيۡهِمَا
مِن
وَرَقِ
ٱلۡجَنَّةِۚ
وَعَصَىٰٓ
ءَادَمُ
رَبَّهُۥ
فَغَوَىٰ
١٢١
[121] ดังนั้น เขาทั้งสองจึงกินจากต้นไม้นั้น สิ่งพึงสงวนของทั้งสองจึงถูกเผยแก่เขาทั้งสอง เขาทั้งสองจึงเริ่มเอาใบไม้ของสวนนั้นมาปกปิดบนตัวของเขาทั้งสอง และอาดัมได้ฝ่าฝืนพระเจ้าของเขา เขาจึงหลงผิด
อ่านตัฟซีร์
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
ตัฟซีร์เพิ่มเติม
The Story of Adam and Iblis
Ibn Abi Hatim recorded that Ibn `Abbas said, "Verily, man was named Insan only because he was given a covenant, but he forgot it (Nasiya)." `Ali bin Abi Talhah reported the same from Ibn `Abbas. Mujahid and Al-Hasan said that he forgot means, "He abandoned it." Concerning…
The Story of Adam and Iblis
Ibn Abi Hatim recorded that Ibn `Abbas said, "Verily, man was named Insan only because he was given a covenant, but he forg…