Taha 20:119 وانك لا تظما فيها ولا تضحى ١١٩
หน้า 320 · ญุซ 16
وَأَنَّكَ
لَا
تَظۡمَؤُاْ
فِيهَا
وَلَا
تَضۡحَىٰ
١١٩
[119] และแท้จริงในสวนสวรรค์นั้น เจ้าจะไม่กระหายน้ำ และจะไม่ตากแดด
อ่านตัฟซีร์
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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