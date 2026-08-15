Taha 20:116 واذ قلنا للملايكة اسجدوا لادم فسجدوا الا ابليس ابى ١١٦
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وَإِذۡ
قُلۡنَا
لِلۡمَلَٰٓئِكَةِ
ٱسۡجُدُواْ
لِأٓدَمَ
فَسَجَدُوٓاْ
إِلَّآ
إِبۡلِيسَ
أَبَىٰ
١١٦
[116] และเมื่อเรากล่าวแก่บรรดามลาอิกะฮฺว่า จงสุญูดคารวะแก่อาดัม และพวกเขาได้สุญูดนอกจากอิบลีส มันได้ดื้อดึง
อ่านตัฟซีร์
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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