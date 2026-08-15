Taha 20:106 فيذرها قاعا صفصفا ١٠٦
หน้า 319 · ญุซ 16
فَيَذَرُهَا
قَاعٗا
صَفۡصَفٗا
١٠٦
[106] แล้วจะทรงปล่อยให้มันเป็นที่ราบโล่งเตียน (ไม่มีต้นไม้และสิ่งก่อสร้าง)
อ่านตัฟซีร์
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
ตัฟซีร์เพิ่มเติม
The destruction of the Mountains, and the Earth becomes a Smooth Plain
Allah says,
وَيَسْـَلُونَكَ عَنِ الْجِبَالِ
(And they ask you concerning the mountains.) This is a question, will they remain on the Day of Resurrection or will they cease to exist
فَقُلْ يَنسِفُهَا رَبِّى نَسْفاً
(Say: "My Lord wil…
The destruction of the Mountains, and the Earth becomes a Smooth Plain
Allah says,
وَيَسْـَلُونَكَ عَنِ الْجِبَالِ
(And they ask you concerning the moun…