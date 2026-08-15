Taha 20:101 خالدين فيه وساء لهم يوم القيامة حملا ١٠١
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خَٰلِدِينَ
فِيهِۖ
وَسَآءَ
لَهُمۡ
يَوۡمَ
ٱلۡقِيَٰمَةِ
حِمۡلٗا
١٠١
[101] พวกเขาจะพำนักอย่างถาวรอยู่ในนั้น และโทษหนักนั้นเป็นความชั่วช้าสำหรับพวกเขาในวันกิยามะฮ์เสียนี่กระไร !
อ่านตัฟซีร์
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
ตัฟซีร์เพิ่มเติม
The Entire Qur'an is the Remembrance of Allah and mentioning thePunishment of Those Who turn away from It
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The Entire Qur'an is the Remembrance of Allah and mentioning thePunishment of Those Who turn away from It
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