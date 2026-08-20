أَمۡ
نَجۡعَلُ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ءَامَنُواْ
وَعَمِلُواْ
ٱلصَّٰلِحَٰتِ
كَٱلۡمُفۡسِدِينَ
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
أَمۡ
نَجۡعَلُ
ٱلۡمُتَّقِينَ
كَٱلۡفُجَّارِ
٢٨
[28] จะให้เราปฏิบัติต่อบรรดาผู้ศรัทธาและกระทำความดีทั้งหลาย เช่นบรรดาผู้บ่อนทำลายในแผ่นดินกระนั้นหรือ? หรือว่าจะให้เราปฏิบัติต่อบรรดาผู้ยำเกรง เช่นบรรดาคนชั่วกระนั้นหรือ?
อ่านตัฟซีร์
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
ตัฟซีร์เพิ่มเติม
The Wisdom behind the Creation of This World
Allah tells us that He did not create the creatures in vain; He created them to worship Him Alone, then He will gather them on the Day of Gathering and will reward the obedient and punish the disbelievers. Allah says:
وَمَا خَلَقْنَا السَّمَآءَ وَالاٌّرْضَ…
The Wisdom behind the Creation of This World
Allah tells us that He did not create the creatures in vain; He created them to worship Him Alone, then He…