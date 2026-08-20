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Sad 38:28 ام نجعل الذين امنوا وعملوا الصالحات كالمفسدين في الارض ام نجعل المتقين كالفجار ٢٨

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أَمۡ
نَجۡعَلُ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ءَامَنُواْ
وَعَمِلُواْ
ٱلصَّٰلِحَٰتِ
كَٱلۡمُفۡسِدِينَ
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
أَمۡ
نَجۡعَلُ
ٱلۡمُتَّقِينَ
كَٱلۡفُجَّارِ
٢٨
[28] จะให้เราปฏิบัติต่อบรรดาผู้ศรัทธาและกระทำความดีทั้งหลาย เช่นบรรดาผู้บ่อนทำลายในแผ่นดินกระนั้นหรือ? หรือว่าจะให้เราปฏิบัติต่อบรรดาผู้ยำเกรง เช่นบรรดาคนชั่วกระนั้นหรือ?
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อ่านตัฟซีร์

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Wisdom behind the Creation of This World

Allah tells us that He did not create the creatures in vain; He created them to worship Him Alone, then He will gather them on the Day of Gathering and will reward the obedient and punish the disbelievers. Allah says:

وَمَا خَلَقْنَا السَّمَآءَ وَالاٌّرْضَ

The Wisdom behind the Creation of This World

Allah tells us that He did not create the creatures in vain; He created them to worship Him Alone, then He

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