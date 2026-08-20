يَٰدَاوُۥدُ
إِنَّا
جَعَلۡنَٰكَ
خَلِيفَةٗ
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
فَٱحۡكُم
بَيۡنَ
ٱلنَّاسِ
بِٱلۡحَقِّ
وَلَا
تَتَّبِعِ
ٱلۡهَوَىٰ
فَيُضِلَّكَ
عَن
سَبِيلِ
ٱللَّهِۚ
إِنَّ
ٱلَّذِينَ
يَضِلُّونَ
عَن
سَبِيلِ
ٱللَّهِ
لَهُمۡ
عَذَابٞ
شَدِيدُۢ
بِمَا
نَسُواْ
يَوۡمَ
ٱلۡحِسَابِ
٢٦
[26] โอ้ดาวู๊ดเอ๋ย ! เราได้แต่งตั้งเจ้าให้เป็นตัวแทนในแผ่นดินนี้ ดังนั้น เจ้าจงตัดสินคดีต่าง ๆ ระหว่างมนุษย์ด้วยความยุติธรรม และอย่าปฏิบัติตามอารมณ์ใฝ่ต่ำ มันจะทำให้เจ้าหลงไปจากทางของอัลลอฮ์ แท้จริงบรรดาผู้ที่หลงไปจากทางของอัลลอฮ์นั้น สำหรับพวกเขาจะได้รับการลงโทษอย่างสาหัส เนื่องด้วยพวกเขาลืมวันแห่งการชำระบัญชี
อ่านตัฟซีร์
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
ตัฟซีร์เพิ่มเติม
Advice to Rulers and Leaders
This is advice from Allah, may He be exalted, to those who are in positions of authority. They should rule according to the truth and justice revealed from Him, they should not turn away from it and be led astray from the path of Allah. Allah has issued a stern warning of…
Advice to Rulers and Leaders
This is advice from Allah, may He be exalted, to those who are in positions of authority. They should rule according to th…