Al-Mursalat 77:45 ويل يوميذ للمكذبين ٤٥
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وَيۡلٞ
يَوۡمَئِذٖ
لِّلۡمُكَذِّبِينَ
٤٥
[45] ความหายนะในวันนั้นจงประสบแด่บรรดาผู้ปฏิเสธ
อ่านตัฟซีร์
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
ตัฟซีร์เพิ่มเติม
وَيْلٌ يَوْمَئِذٍ لِّلْمُكَذِّبِينَ
** (Woe that Day to the deniers!) **(41. Verily, those who had Taqwa, shall be amidst shades and springs.) (42. And fruits, such as they desire.) (43. "Eat and drink comfortably for that which you used to do.") (44. Verily, thus We reward the Muhsinin.) (45. Woe t…
وَيْلٌ يَوْمَئِذٍ لِّلْمُكَذِّبِينَ
** (Woe that Day to the deniers!) **(41. Verily, those who had Taqwa, shall be amidst shades and springs.) (42. An…