Al-Mursalat 77:21 فجعلناه في قرار مكين ٢١
หน้า 581 · ญุซ 29
فَجَعَلۡنَٰهُ
فِي
قَرَارٖ
مَّكِينٍ
٢١
[21] แล้วเราได้ให้เข้าไปอยู่ในที่อันมั่นคง (มดลูก)
อ่านตัฟซีร์
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
ตัฟซีร์เพิ่มเติม
The Call to contemplate the various Manifestations of Allah's Power
Allah says,
أَلَمْ نُهْلِكِ الاٌّوَّلِينَ
(Did We not destroy the ancients?) meaning, those who rejected the Messengers and opposed what they came to them with.
ثُمَّ نُتْبِعُهُمُ ٱلْـَٔاخِرِينَ
(So shall We make later generations t…
The Call to contemplate the various Manifestations of Allah's Power
Allah says,
أَلَمْ نُهْلِكِ الاٌّوَّلِينَ
(Did We not destroy the ancients?) meani…