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Al-Insan 76:7 يوفون بالنذر ويخافون يوما كان شره مستطيرا ٧

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يُوفُونَ
بِٱلنَّذۡرِ
وَيَخَافُونَ
يَوۡمٗا
كَانَ
شَرُّهُۥ
مُسۡتَطِيرٗا
٧
[7] พวกเขาปฏิบัติตามคำสัตย์สาบาน และกลัวต่อวันหนึ่งที่ความชั่วร้ายของมันจะกระจายไปทั่ว
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อ่านตัฟซีร์

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Recompense of the Disbelievers and the Righteous

Allah informs of what he has waiting for those who disbelieve in Him from His creatures of chains, iron collars and Sa`ir. Sa`ir is the flame and fire of the Hell. This is as Allah says,

إِذِ الاٌّغْلَـلُ فِى أَعْنَـقِهِمْ والسَّلَـسِلُ يُسْحَبُونَ

The Recompense of the Disbelievers and the Righteous

Allah informs of what he has waiting for those who disbelieve in Him from His creatures of chains,

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Notes placeholders