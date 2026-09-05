Al-Baqarah 2:80 وقالوا لن تمسنا النار الا اياما معدودة قل اتخذتم عند الله عهدا فلن يخلف الله عهده ام تقولون على الله ما لا تعلمون ٨٠
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وَقَالُواْ
لَن
تَمَسَّنَا
ٱلنَّارُ
إِلَّآ
أَيَّامٗا
مَّعۡدُودَةٗۚ
قُلۡ
أَتَّخَذۡتُمۡ
عِندَ
ٱللَّهِ
عَهۡدٗا
فَلَن
يُخۡلِفَ
ٱللَّهُ
عَهۡدَهُۥٓۖ
أَمۡ
تَقُولُونَ
عَلَى
ٱللَّهِ
مَا
لَا
تَعۡلَمُونَ
٨٠
[80] และเขาเหล่านั้นกล่าวว่า ไฟนรกนั้นจะไม่แตะต้องพวกเราเลย นอกจากบรรดาวันที่ถูกนับได้ จงกล่าวเถิด (มุฮัมมัด) ว่า ท่านทั้งหลายได้ยึดถือคำมั่นสัญญา ณ ที่อัลลอฮฺ โดยที่อัลลอฮฺจะไม่ทรงผิดสัญญาของพระองค์เลยกระนั้นหรือ? หรือว่าพวกท่านอุปโลกน์ความเท็จขึ้นให้แก่อัลลอฮฺในสิ่งที่พวกท่านไม่รู้
อ่านตัฟซีร์
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
ตัฟซีร์เพิ่มเติม
The Jews hope They will only remain in the Fire for a Few Days
Allah mentioned the claim of the Jews, that the Fire will only touch them for a few days, and then they will be saved from it. Allah refuted this claim by saying,
قُلْ أَتَّخَذْتُمْ عِندَ اللَّهِ عَهْدًا
(Say (O Muhammad to them): "Have you…
The Jews hope They will only remain in the Fire for a Few Days
Allah mentioned the claim of the Jews, that the Fire will only touch them for a few days…