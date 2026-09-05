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Al-Baqarah 2:78 ومنهم اميون لا يعلمون الكتاب الا اماني وان هم الا يظنون ٧٨

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وَمِنۡهُمۡ
أُمِّيُّونَ
لَا
يَعۡلَمُونَ
ٱلۡكِتَٰبَ
إِلَّآ
أَمَانِيَّ
وَإِنۡ
هُمۡ
إِلَّا
يَظُنُّونَ
٧٨
[78] และในหมู่พวกเขานั้นมีบรรดาผู้ที่เขียนอ่านไม่เป็น ซึ่งพวกเขาไม่รู้คัมภีร์ นอกจากความเพ้อฝันเท่านั้น และพวกเขาหาได้มีอะไรไม่ นอกจากจะนึกคิดเอาเองเท่านั้น
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อ่านตัฟซีร์

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Meaning of `Ummi

Allah said,

وَمِنْهُمْ أُمِّيُّونَ

(And there are among them Ummiyyun people) meaning, among the People of the Book, as Mujahid stated. 'Ummyyun' is plural for Ummi, that is, a person who does not write, as Abu Al-`Aliyah, Ar-Rabi`, Qatadah, Ibrahim An-Nakha`i and others said. T

The Meaning of `Ummi

Allah said,

وَمِنْهُمْ أُمِّيُّونَ

(And there are among them Ummiyyun people) meaning, among the People of the Book, as Mujahid s

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