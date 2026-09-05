Al-Baqarah 2:58 واذ قلنا ادخلوا هاذه القرية فكلوا منها حيث شيتم رغدا وادخلوا الباب سجدا وقولوا حطة نغفر لكم خطاياكم وسنزيد المحسنين ٥٨
หน้า 9 · ญุซ 1
وَإِذۡ
قُلۡنَا
ٱدۡخُلُواْ
هَٰذِهِ
ٱلۡقَرۡيَةَ
فَكُلُواْ
مِنۡهَا
حَيۡثُ
شِئۡتُمۡ
رَغَدٗا
وَٱدۡخُلُواْ
ٱلۡبَابَ
سُجَّدٗا
وَقُولُواْ
حِطَّةٞ
نَّغۡفِرۡ
لَكُمۡ
خَطَٰيَٰكُمۡۚ
وَسَنَزِيدُ
ٱلۡمُحۡسِنِينَ
٥٨
[58] และจงรำลึกถึงขณะที่เราได้กล่าวว่า พวกเจ้าจงเข้าไปในเมืองนี้ แล้วจงบริโภคจากเมืองนั้นอย่างกว้างขวาง ณ ที่ที่พวกเจ้าปรารถนา และจงเข้าประตูนั้น ไปในสภาพผู้โน้มศรีษะลงด้วยความนอบน้อม และจงกล่าวว่า “ฮิฏเฏาะฮฺ” เราก็จะอภัยโทษให้แก่พวกเจ้า ซึ่งบรรดาความผิดของพวกเจ้าและเราจะเพิ่มพูนแก่บรรดาผู้กระทำความดี
อ่านตัฟซีร์
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
ตัฟซีร์เพิ่มเติม
The Jews were Rebellious instead of Appreciative when They gained Victory
Allah admonished the Jews for avoiding Jihad and not entering the holy land as they had been ordered to do when they came from Egypt with Musa. They were also commanded to fight the disbelieving `Amaliq (Canaanites) dwelling i…
The Jews were Rebellious instead of Appreciative when They gained Victory
Allah admonished the Jews for avoiding Jihad and not entering the holy land…