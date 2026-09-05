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Al-Baqarah 2:51 واذ واعدنا موسى اربعين ليلة ثم اتخذتم العجل من بعده وانتم ظالمون ٥١

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وَإِذۡ
وَٰعَدۡنَا
مُوسَىٰٓ
أَرۡبَعِينَ
لَيۡلَةٗ
ثُمَّ
ٱتَّخَذۡتُمُ
ٱلۡعِجۡلَ
مِنۢ
بَعۡدِهِۦ
وَأَنتُمۡ
ظَٰلِمُونَ
٥١
[51] และจงรำลึกถึงขณะที่เราได้สัญญาแก่มูซาไว้สี่สิบคืน แล้วพวกเจ้าได้ยึดถือลูกวัวตัวนั้นหลักจากเขา และพวกเจ้านั้นคือผู้อธรรม
อ่านต่อ

อ่านตัฟซีร์

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Children of Israel worshipped the Calf

Allah then said, "Remember My favor on you when I forgave you for worshipping the calf." This happened after Musa went to the meeting place with his Lord at the end of that period which was forty days. These forty days were mentioned in Surat Al-A`raf, when

The Children of Israel worshipped the Calf

Allah then said, "Remember My favor on you when I forgave you for worshipping the calf." This happened after

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