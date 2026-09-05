Al-Baqarah 2:48 واتقوا يوما لا تجزي نفس عن نفس شييا ولا يقبل منها شفاعة ولا يوخذ منها عدل ولا هم ينصرون ٤٨
หน้า 7 · ญุซ 1
وَٱتَّقُواْ
يَوۡمٗا
لَّا
تَجۡزِي
نَفۡسٌ
عَن
نَّفۡسٖ
شَيۡـٔٗا
وَلَا
يُقۡبَلُ
مِنۡهَا
شَفَٰعَةٞ
وَلَا
يُؤۡخَذُ
مِنۡهَا
عَدۡلٞ
وَلَا
هُمۡ
يُنصَرُونَ
٤٨
[48] และจงกลัวเกรงวันหนึ่ง ซึ่งไม่มีชีวิตใดจะตอบแทนสิ่งใดแทนอีกชีวิตได้ และการขอให้มีความช่วยเหลือใด ๆก็จะไม่ถูกรับจากชีวิตนั้น และค่าไถ่ถอนใด ๆ ก็จะไม่ถูกรับเอาจากชีวิตนั้นด้วย และทั้งพวกเขาก็จะไม่ได้รับความช่วยเหลือ
อ่านตัฟซีร์
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
ตัฟซีร์เพิ่มเติม
After Allah reminded the Children of Israel of the favors that He has granted them, He warned them about the duration of the torment which He will punish them with on the Day of Resurrection. He said,
وَاتَّقُواْ يَوْمًا
(And fear a Day) meaning, the Day of Resurrection,
لاَّ تَجْزِى نَفْسٌ عَن نَّفْ…
After Allah reminded the Children of Israel of the favors that He has granted them, He warned them about the duration of the torment which He will pun…