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Al-Baqarah 2:46 الذين يظنون انهم ملاقو ربهم وانهم اليه راجعون ٤٦

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ٱلَّذِينَ
يَظُنُّونَ
أَنَّهُم
مُّلَٰقُواْ
رَبِّهِمۡ
وَأَنَّهُمۡ
إِلَيۡهِ
رَٰجِعُونَ
٤٦
[46] คือ บรรดาผู้ที่คาดคิดว่า แน่นอนพวกเขาจะพบกับพระเจ้าของพวกเขา และแน่นอนพวกเขาจะเป็นผู้กลับไปสู่พระองค์
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Support that comes with Patience and Prayer

Allah commanded His servants to use patience and prayer to acquire the good of this life and the Hereafter. Muqatil bin Hayan said that this Ayah means, "Utilize patience and the obligatory prayer in seeking the Hereafter. As for patience (here), they s

The Support that comes with Patience and Prayer

Allah commanded His servants to use patience and prayer to acquire the good of this life and the Hereaf

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