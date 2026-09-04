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Al-Baqarah 2:44 ۞ اتامرون الناس بالبر وتنسون انفسكم وانتم تتلون الكتاب افلا تعقلون ٤٤

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۞ أَتَأۡمُرُونَ
ٱلنَّاسَ
بِٱلۡبِرِّ
وَتَنسَوۡنَ
أَنفُسَكُمۡ
وَأَنتُمۡ
تَتۡلُونَ
ٱلۡكِتَٰبَۚ
أَفَلَا
تَعۡقِلُونَ
٤٤
[44] พวกเจ้าใช้ให้ผู้คนกระทำความดี โดยที่พวกเจ้าลืมตัวของพวกเจ้าเองกระนั้นหรือ และทั้ง ๆ ที่พวกเจ้าอ่านคัมภีร์กันอยู่ แล้วพวกเจ้าไม่ใช้ปัญญากระนั้นหรือ ?
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Condemnation of commanding Others to observe Righteousnesswhile ignoring Righteousness

Allah said, "How is it, O People of the Book, that you command people to perform Al-Birr, which encompasses all types of righteousness, yet forget yourselves and do not heed what you call others to And you read

The Condemnation of commanding Others to observe Righteousnesswhile ignoring Righteousness

Allah said, "How is it, O People of the Book, that you comma

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