Al-Baqarah 2:44 ۞ اتامرون الناس بالبر وتنسون انفسكم وانتم تتلون الكتاب افلا تعقلون ٤٤
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۞ أَتَأۡمُرُونَ
ٱلنَّاسَ
بِٱلۡبِرِّ
وَتَنسَوۡنَ
أَنفُسَكُمۡ
وَأَنتُمۡ
تَتۡلُونَ
ٱلۡكِتَٰبَۚ
أَفَلَا
تَعۡقِلُونَ
٤٤
[44] พวกเจ้าใช้ให้ผู้คนกระทำความดี โดยที่พวกเจ้าลืมตัวของพวกเจ้าเองกระนั้นหรือ และทั้ง ๆ ที่พวกเจ้าอ่านคัมภีร์กันอยู่ แล้วพวกเจ้าไม่ใช้ปัญญากระนั้นหรือ ?
อ่านตัฟซีร์
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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