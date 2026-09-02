Al-Baqarah 2:28 كيف تكفرون بالله وكنتم امواتا فاحياكم ثم يميتكم ثم يحييكم ثم اليه ترجعون ٢٨
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كَيۡفَ
تَكۡفُرُونَ
بِٱللَّهِ
وَكُنتُمۡ
أَمۡوَٰتٗا
فَأَحۡيَٰكُمۡۖ
ثُمَّ
يُمِيتُكُمۡ
ثُمَّ
يُحۡيِيكُمۡ
ثُمَّ
إِلَيۡهِ
تُرۡجَعُونَ
٢٨
[28] พวกเจ้าจะปฏิเสธการศรัทธาต่ออัลลอฮฺได้อย่างไร? ทั้ง ๆ ที่พวกเจ้านั้นเคยปราศจากชีวิตมาก่อนแล้วพระองค์ก็ทรงให้เจ้ามีชีวิตขึ้น ภายหลังก็จะทรงให้พวกเจ้าตาย แล้วก็จะทรงให้พวกเจ้ามีชีวิตขึ้นอีก และพวกเจ้าก็จะถูกนำกลับไปสู่พระองค์
อ่านตัฟซีร์
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
ตัฟซีร์เพิ่มเติม
Allah testifies to the fact that He exists and that He is the Creator and the Sustainer Who has full authority over His servants,
كَيْفَ تَكْفُرُونَ بِاللَّهِ
(How can you disbelieve in Allah)
How can anyone deny Allah's existence or worship others with Him while;
وَكُنتُمْ أَمْوَتًا فَأَحْيَـكُمْ
(Yo…
Allah testifies to the fact that He exists and that He is the Creator and the Sustainer Who has full authority over His servants,
كَيْفَ تَكْفُرُونَ ب…