Al-Baqarah 2:23 وان كنتم في ريب مما نزلنا على عبدنا فاتوا بسورة من مثله وادعوا شهداءكم من دون الله ان كنتم صادقين ٢٣
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وَإِن
كُنتُمۡ
فِي
رَيۡبٖ
مِّمَّا
نَزَّلۡنَا
عَلَىٰ
عَبۡدِنَا
فَأۡتُواْ
بِسُورَةٖ
مِّن
مِّثۡلِهِۦ
وَٱدۡعُواْ
شُهَدَآءَكُم
مِّن
دُونِ
ٱللَّهِ
إِن
كُنتُمۡ
صَٰدِقِينَ
٢٣
[23] และหากปรากฏว่าพวกเจ้าอยู่ในความแคลงใจใด ๆ จากสิ่งที่ เราได้ลงมาแก่บ่าวของเราแล้ว ก็จงนำมาสักซูเราะฮฺหนึ่งเยี่ยงสิ่งนั้น และจงเชิญชวนผู้ที่อยู่ในหมู่พวกเจ้าอื่นนอกจากอัลลอฮฺ หากพวกเจ้าเป็นผู้พูดจริง
อ่านตัฟซีร์
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
ตัฟซีร์เพิ่มเติม
The Message of Messenger of Allah ﷺ is True
Allah begins to prove the truth of prophethood after He stated that there is no deity worthy of worship except Him. Allah said to the disbelievers,
وَإِن كُنتُمْ فِى رَيْبٍ مِّمَّا نَزَّلْنَا عَلَى عَبْدِنَا
(And if you (Arab pagans, Jews, and Christians) are…
The Message of Messenger of Allah ﷺ is True
Allah begins to prove the truth of prophethood after He stated that there is no deity worthy of worship exc…