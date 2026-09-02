Al-Baqarah 2:15 الله يستهزي بهم ويمدهم في طغيانهم يعمهون ١٥
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ٱللَّهُ
يَسۡتَهۡزِئُ
بِهِمۡ
وَيَمُدُّهُمۡ
فِي
طُغۡيَٰنِهِمۡ
يَعۡمَهُونَ
١٥
[15] อัลลอฮฺจะทรงเย้ยหยันพวกเขา และจะทรงยืดเวลาให้พวกเขาระเหเร่ร่อนอยู่ในการละเมิดของพวกเขาต่อไป
อ่านตัฟซีร์
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
ตัฟซีร์เพิ่มเติม
The Hypocrites' Cunning and Deceit
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The Hypocrites' Cunning and Deceit
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