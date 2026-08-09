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Al-An'am 6:66 وكذب به قومك وهو الحق قل لست عليكم بوكيل ٦٦

6:66
وَكَذَّبَ
بِهِۦ
قَوۡمُكَ
وَهُوَ
ٱلۡحَقُّۚ
قُل
لَّسۡتُ
عَلَيۡكُم
بِوَكِيلٖ
٦٦
[66] และกลุ่มชนของเจ้านั้นได้ปฏิเสธอัลกุรอาน ทั้ง ๆที่อัลกุรอานนั้นเป็นสัจธรรม จงกล่าวเถิด (มุฮัมมัด) ว่า ฉันมิใช่ผู้พิทักษ์พวกท่านอีก
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อ่านตัฟซีร์

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Invitation to the Truth is Guidance Without Coercion

Allah said,

وَكَذَّبَ بِهِ

(But have denied it) denied the Qur'an, guidance and clear explanation that you (O Muhammad ) have brought them,

قَوْمُكَ

(your people) meaning, Quraysh,

وَهُوَ الْحَقُّ

(though it is the truth.) beyond which there is n

The Invitation to the Truth is Guidance Without Coercion

Allah said,

وَكَذَّبَ بِهِ

(But have denied it) denied the Qur'an, guidance and clear explanati

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Notes placeholders