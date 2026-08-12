Identifikohu
Identifikohu
Zgjidh Gjuhën

Yusuf 12:41 يا صاحبي السجن اما احدكما فيسقي ربه خمرا واما الاخر فيصلب فتاكل الطير من راسه قضي الامر الذي فيه تستفتيان ٤١

12:41
يَٰصَٰحِبَيِ
ٱلسِّجۡنِ
أَمَّآ
أَحَدُكُمَا
فَيَسۡقِي
رَبَّهُۥ
خَمۡرٗاۖ
وَأَمَّا
ٱلۡأٓخَرُ
فَيُصۡلَبُ
فَتَأۡكُلُ
ٱلطَّيۡرُ
مِن
رَّأۡسِهِۦۚ
قُضِيَ
ٱلۡأَمۡرُ
ٱلَّذِي
فِيهِ
تَسۡتَفۡتِيَانِ
٤١
Vazhdoni Leximin

Lexo Tefsirin

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Interpretation of the Dreams

Yusuf said,

يصَاحِبَىِ السِّجْنِ أَمَّآ أَحَدُكُمَا فَيَسْقِى رَبَّهُ خَمْرًا

(O two companions of the prison! As for one of you, he will pour out wine for his master to drink;) to the man who saw in a dream that he was pressing wine. He did not direct this speech at h

The Interpretation of the Dreams

Yusuf said,

يصَاحِبَىِ السِّجْنِ أَمَّآ أَحَدُكُمَا فَيَسْقِى رَبَّهُ خَمْرًا

(O two companions of the prison! As for o

Më shumë Tefsirë
Notes placeholders