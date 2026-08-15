Taha 20:99 كذالك نقص عليك من انباء ما قد سبق وقد اتيناك من لدنا ذكرا ٩٩
Faqe 319 · Xhuz 16
كَذَٰلِكَ
نَقُصُّ
عَلَيۡكَ
مِنۡ
أَنۢبَآءِ
مَا
قَدۡ
سَبَقَۚ
وَقَدۡ
ءَاتَيۡنَٰكَ
مِن
لَّدُنَّا
ذِكۡرٗا
٩٩
Lexo Tefsirin
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Më shumë Tefsirë
The Entire Qur'an is the Remembrance of Allah and mentioning thePunishment of Those Who turn away from It
Allah, the Exalted, is saying to Prophet Muhammad ﷺ, `We have told you (O Muhammad) the story of Musa and what happened with him, Fir`awn and his armies, just as it actually happened. Likewise, W…
The Entire Qur'an is the Remembrance of Allah and mentioning thePunishment of Those Who turn away from It
Allah, the Exalted, is saying to Prophet Muha…