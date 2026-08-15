Taha 20:116 واذ قلنا للملايكة اسجدوا لادم فسجدوا الا ابليس ابى ١١٦
Faqe 320 · Xhuz 16
وَإِذۡ
قُلۡنَا
لِلۡمَلَٰٓئِكَةِ
ٱسۡجُدُواْ
لِأٓدَمَ
فَسَجَدُوٓاْ
إِلَّآ
إِبۡلِيسَ
أَبَىٰ
١١٦
Lexo Tefsirin
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Më shumë Tefsirë
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