Taha 20:101 خالدين فيه وساء لهم يوم القيامة حملا ١٠١
Faqe 319 · Xhuz 16
خَٰلِدِينَ
فِيهِۖ
وَسَآءَ
لَهُمۡ
يَوۡمَ
ٱلۡقِيَٰمَةِ
حِمۡلٗا
١٠١
Lexo Tefsirin
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Më shumë Tefsirë
The Entire Qur'an is the Remembrance of Allah and mentioning thePunishment of Those Who turn away from It
Allah, the Exalted, is saying to Prophet Muhammad ﷺ, `We have told you (O Muhammad) the story of Musa and what happened with him, Fir`awn and his armies, just as it actually happened. Likewise, W…
The Entire Qur'an is the Remembrance of Allah and mentioning thePunishment of Those Who turn away from It
Allah, the Exalted, is saying to Prophet Muha…