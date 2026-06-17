Ajetet:
182
Vendi i Zbulesës:
Meka
Adapted from Tafsir Ibn Ashur
Themes and purpose:
This Makkan surah is founded on proving Monotheism, the Resurrection, and the truth of the Prophet’s (ﷺ) mission. It achieves this by contrasting the believers’ felicity with the disbelievers’ disputes in the Hereafter. It establishes the prophetic lineage through Abraham, focusing particularly on the honor of the son who was to be sacrificed, and guarantees that victory is the eternal promise to all messengers.
Context of Revelation:
Era: Makkan by unanimous agreement.
Context: The surah was revealed to refute the core polytheistic beliefs of the Makkans, particularly their claim that angels were the daughters of Allah, and their denial of the Resurrection.
Chronology: It is counted as the 56th surah in the order of revelation, revealed after Sūrat al-Anʿām and before Luqmān.
Name and Ayah Count:
Name: The surah's established name is "Sūrat al-Ṣāffāt" (Those in Ranks). It is named for the unique mention of this word in its opening oath [1], in reference to the angels. It is also sometimes called "Sūrat al-Dhabīḥ" (The Sacrificed Son), referring to Ismāʿīl (Ishmael), who submitted to his father’s divine dream before they were rescued from the test.
Ayah Count: 182 ayahs (Majority) or 181 (Baṣran).
Surah Overview: