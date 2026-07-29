Ajetet:
3
Vendi i Zbulesës:
Meka
Adapted from Tafsir Ibn Ashur
Themes and purpose:
This surah is a declaration of divine grace and triumph for the Prophet (ﷺ). Its purpose is to announce the immense gift of Abundance, or a River in Paradise, commanding the Prophet (ﷺ) to dedicate all prayer and sacrifice to Allah alone. It serves to console the Prophet (ﷺ) by assuring him that his enemies, who mocked his lack of sons, are the ones who will be truly “cut off”.
Context of Revelation:
Era: Makkan according to the majority, though some evidence supports the view that it was revealed in Madinah.
Context: The surah was revealed to console the Prophet (ﷺ) after his sons passed away, which led a polytheist like Al-ʿĀṣ ibn Wā’il to mock him by calling him abtar (one whose progeny is cut off).
Chronology: According to the view that it is Makkan, it is counted as the 15th surah, revealed after Sūrat al-ʿĀdiyāt and before al-Takāthur.
Name and Ayah Count:
Name: The surah is known as "Sūrat al-Kawthar" (The Abundance) or "Sūrat Innā aʿṭaynāka al-kawthar" with the opening ayah, and also as "Sūrat al-Naḥr" (The Sacrifice).
Classification: It is the shortest surah in the Quran in terms of words and letters.
Verse Count: 3 ayahs by unanimous agreement.
Surah Overview: