Al-Baqarah 2:19 او كصيب من السماء فيه ظلمات ورعد وبرق يجعلون اصابعهم في اذانهم من الصواعق حذر الموت والله محيط بالكافرين ١٩
Faqe 4 · Xhuz 1
أَوۡ
كَصَيِّبٖ
مِّنَ
ٱلسَّمَآءِ
فِيهِ
ظُلُمَٰتٞ
وَرَعۡدٞ
وَبَرۡقٞ
يَجۡعَلُونَ
أَصَٰبِعَهُمۡ
فِيٓ
ءَاذَانِهِم
مِّنَ
ٱلصَّوَٰعِقِ
حَذَرَ
ٱلۡمَوۡتِۚ
وَٱللَّهُ
مُحِيطُۢ
بِٱلۡكَٰفِرِينَ
١٩
Lexo Tefsirin
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Më shumë Tefsirë
Another Parable of the Hypocrites
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كَصَيِّبٍ
(Like a Sayyib), meaning, "The rain", as Ibn Mas`ud, Ibn `Abbas, an…
Another Parable of the Hypocrites
This is another parable which Allah gave about the hypocrites who sometimes know the truth and doubt it at other time…