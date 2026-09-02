Identifikohu
Identifikohu
Zgjidh Gjuhën

Al-Baqarah 2:19 او كصيب من السماء فيه ظلمات ورعد وبرق يجعلون اصابعهم في اذانهم من الصواعق حذر الموت والله محيط بالكافرين ١٩

Faqe 4 · Xhuz 1

أَوۡ
كَصَيِّبٖ
مِّنَ
ٱلسَّمَآءِ
فِيهِ
ظُلُمَٰتٞ
وَرَعۡدٞ
وَبَرۡقٞ
يَجۡعَلُونَ
أَصَٰبِعَهُمۡ
فِيٓ
ءَاذَانِهِم
مِّنَ
ٱلصَّوَٰعِقِ
حَذَرَ
ٱلۡمَوۡتِۚ
وَٱللَّهُ
مُحِيطُۢ
بِٱلۡكَٰفِرِينَ
١٩
Vazhdoni Leximin

Lexo Tefsirin

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Another Parable of the Hypocrites

This is another parable which Allah gave about the hypocrites who sometimes know the truth and doubt it at other times. When they suffer from doubt, confusion and disbelief, their hearts are,

كَصَيِّبٍ

(Like a Sayyib), meaning, "The rain", as Ibn Mas`ud, Ibn `Abbas, an

Another Parable of the Hypocrites

This is another parable which Allah gave about the hypocrites who sometimes know the truth and doubt it at other time

Më shumë Tefsirë
Notes placeholders