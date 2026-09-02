Identifikohu
Identifikohu
Zgjidh Gjuhën

Al-Baqarah 2:18 صم بكم عمي فهم لا يرجعون ١٨

Faqe 4 · Xhuz 1

صُمُّۢ
بُكۡمٌ
عُمۡيٞ
فَهُمۡ
لَا
يَرۡجِعُونَ
١٨
Vazhdoni Leximin

Lexo Tefsirin

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Example of the Hypocrites

Allah likened the hypocrites when they bought deviation with guidance, thus acquiring utter blindness, to the example of a person who started a fire. When the fire was lit, and illumnitated the surrounding area, the person benefited from it and felt safe. Then the fire w

The Example of the Hypocrites

Allah likened the hypocrites when they bought deviation with guidance, thus acquiring utter blindness, to the example of

Më shumë Tefsirë
Notes placeholders