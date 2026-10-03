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Zgjidh Gjuhën

Al-Baqarah 2:255 الله لا الاه الا هو الحي القيوم لا تاخذه سنة ولا نوم له ما في السماوات وما في الارض من ذا الذي يشفع عنده الا باذنه يعلم ما بين ايديهم وما خلفهم ولا يحيطون بشيء من علمه الا بما شاء وسع كرسيه السماوات والارض ولا ييوده حفظهما وهو العلي العظيم ٢٥٥

Faqe 42 · Xhuz 3

٢٥٥
Vazhdoni Leximin

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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Virtue of Ayat Al-Kursi

This is Ayat Al-Kursi and tremendous virtues have been associated with it, for the authentic Hadith describes it as `the greatest Ayah in the Book of Allah.' Imam Ahmad recorded that `Ubayy bin Ka`b said that the Prophet asked him about the greatest Ayah in the Book of All

The Virtue of Ayat Al-Kursi

This is Ayat Al-Kursi and tremendous virtues have been associated with it, for the authentic Hadith describes it as `the gr

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