Identifikohu
Identifikohu
Zgjidh Gjuhën

Al-Baqarah 2:20 يكاد البرق يخطف ابصارهم كلما اضاء لهم مشوا فيه واذا اظلم عليهم قاموا ولو شاء الله لذهب بسمعهم وابصارهم ان الله على كل شيء قدير ٢٠

Faqe 4 · Xhuz 1

يَكَادُ
ٱلۡبَرۡقُ
يَخۡطَفُ
أَبۡصَٰرَهُمۡۖ
كُلَّمَآ
أَضَآءَ
لَهُم
مَّشَوۡاْ
فِيهِ
وَإِذَآ
أَظۡلَمَ
عَلَيۡهِمۡ
قَامُواْۚ
وَلَوۡ
شَآءَ
ٱللَّهُ
لَذَهَبَ
بِسَمۡعِهِمۡ
وَأَبۡصَٰرِهِمۡۚ
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
عَلَىٰ
كُلِّ
شَيۡءٖ
قَدِيرٞ
٢٠
Vazhdoni Leximin

Lexo Tefsirin

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Another Parable of the Hypocrites

This is another parable which Allah gave about the hypocrites who sometimes know the truth and doubt it at other times. When they suffer from doubt, confusion and disbelief, their hearts are,

كَصَيِّبٍ

(Like a Sayyib), meaning, "The rain", as Ibn Mas`ud, Ibn `Abbas, an

Another Parable of the Hypocrites

This is another parable which Allah gave about the hypocrites who sometimes know the truth and doubt it at other time

Më shumë Tefsirë
Notes placeholders