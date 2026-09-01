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10:53
۞ ويستنبيونك احق هو قل اي وربي انه لحق وما انتم بمعجزين ٥٣
۞ وَيَسْتَنۢبِـُٔونَكَ أَحَقٌّ هُوَ ۖ قُلْ إِى وَرَبِّىٓ إِنَّهُۥ لَحَقٌّۭ ۖ وَمَآ أَنتُم بِمُعْجِزِينَ ٥٣

٥٣

They ask you ˹O Prophet˺, “Is this true?” Say, “Yes, by my Lord! Most certainly it is true! And you will have no escape.”
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