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Translation
9:46
۞ ولو ارادوا الخروج لاعدوا له عدة ولاكن كره الله انبعاثهم فثبطهم وقيل اقعدوا مع القاعدين ٤٦
۞ وَلَوْ أَرَادُوا۟ ٱلْخُرُوجَ لَأَعَدُّوا۟ لَهُۥ عُدَّةًۭ وَلَـٰكِن كَرِهَ ٱللَّهُ ٱنۢبِعَاثَهُمْ فَثَبَّطَهُمْ وَقِيلَ ٱقْعُدُوا۟ مَعَ ٱلْقَـٰعِدِينَ ٤٦
۞ وَلَوۡ
أَرَادُواْ
ٱلۡخُرُوجَ
لَأَعَدُّواْ
لَهُۥ
عُدَّةٗ
وَلَٰكِن
كَرِهَ
ٱللَّهُ
ٱنۢبِعَاثَهُمۡ
فَثَبَّطَهُمۡ
وَقِيلَ
ٱقۡعُدُواْ
مَعَ
ٱلۡقَٰعِدِينَ
٤٦
Had they ˹really˺ intended to march forth, they would have made preparations for it. But Allah disliked that they should go, so He let them lag behind, and it was said ˹to them˺, “Stay with those ˹helpless˺ who remain behind.”
Tafsirs
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Reflections
9:47
لو خرجوا فيكم ما زادوكم الا خبالا ولاوضعوا خلالكم يبغونكم الفتنة وفيكم سماعون لهم والله عليم بالظالمين ٤٧
لَوْ خَرَجُوا۟ فِيكُم مَّا زَادُوكُمْ إِلَّا خَبَالًۭا وَلَأَوْضَعُوا۟ خِلَـٰلَكُمْ يَبْغُونَكُمُ ٱلْفِتْنَةَ وَفِيكُمْ سَمَّـٰعُونَ لَهُمْ ۗ وَٱللَّهُ عَلِيمٌۢ بِٱلظَّـٰلِمِينَ ٤٧
لَوۡ
خَرَجُواْ
فِيكُم
مَّا
زَادُوكُمۡ
إِلَّا
خَبَالٗا
وَلَأَوۡضَعُواْ
خِلَٰلَكُمۡ
يَبۡغُونَكُمُ
ٱلۡفِتۡنَةَ
وَفِيكُمۡ
سَمَّٰعُونَ
لَهُمۡۗ
وَٱللَّهُ
عَلِيمُۢ
بِٱلظَّٰلِمِينَ
٤٧
Had they gone forth with you ˹believers˺, they would have been nothing but trouble for you, and would have scrambled around, seeking to spread discord in your midst. And some of you would have eagerly listened to them. And Allah has ˹perfect˺ knowledge of the wrongdoers.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
9:46
۞ ولو ارادوا الخروج لاعدوا له عدة ولاكن كره الله انبعاثهم فثبطهم وقيل اقعدوا مع القاعدين ٤٦
۞ وَلَوْ أَرَادُوا۟ ٱلْخُرُوجَ لَأَعَدُّوا۟ لَهُۥ عُدَّةًۭ وَلَـٰكِن كَرِهَ ٱللَّهُ ٱنۢبِعَاثَهُمْ فَثَبَّطَهُمْ وَقِيلَ ٱقْعُدُوا۟ مَعَ ٱلْقَـٰعِدِينَ ٤٦
۞ وَلَوۡ
أَرَادُواْ
ٱلۡخُرُوجَ
لَأَعَدُّواْ
لَهُۥ
عُدَّةٗ
وَلَٰكِن
كَرِهَ
ٱللَّهُ
ٱنۢبِعَاثَهُمۡ
فَثَبَّطَهُمۡ
وَقِيلَ
ٱقۡعُدُواْ
مَعَ
ٱلۡقَٰعِدِينَ
٤٦
Had they ˹really˺ intended to march forth, they would have made preparations for it. But Allah disliked that they should go, so He let them lag behind, and it was said ˹to them˺, “Stay with those ˹helpless˺ who remain behind.”
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections