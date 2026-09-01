Sign in
Sign in
Select Language
9:46
۞ ولو ارادوا الخروج لاعدوا له عدة ولاكن كره الله انبعاثهم فثبطهم وقيل اقعدوا مع القاعدين ٤٦
۞ وَلَوْ أَرَادُوا۟ ٱلْخُرُوجَ لَأَعَدُّوا۟ لَهُۥ عُدَّةًۭ وَلَـٰكِن كَرِهَ ٱللَّهُ ٱنۢبِعَاثَهُمْ فَثَبَّطَهُمْ وَقِيلَ ٱقْعُدُوا۟ مَعَ ٱلْقَـٰعِدِينَ ٤٦

٤٦

Had they ˹really˺ intended to march forth, they would have made preparations for it. But Allah disliked that they should go, so He let them lag behind, and it was said ˹to them˺, “Stay with those ˹helpless˺ who remain behind.”
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections