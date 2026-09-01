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Translation
8:61
۞ وان جنحوا للسلم فاجنح لها وتوكل على الله انه هو السميع العليم ٦١
۞ وَإِن جَنَحُوا۟ لِلسَّلْمِ فَٱجْنَحْ لَهَا وَتَوَكَّلْ عَلَى ٱللَّهِ ۚ إِنَّهُۥ هُوَ ٱلسَّمِيعُ ٱلْعَلِيمُ ٦١
۞ وَإِن
جَنَحُواْ
لِلسَّلۡمِ
فَٱجۡنَحۡ
لَهَا
وَتَوَكَّلۡ
عَلَى
ٱللَّهِۚ
إِنَّهُۥ
هُوَ
ٱلسَّمِيعُ
ٱلۡعَلِيمُ
٦١
If the enemy is inclined towards peace, make peace with them. And put your trust in Allah. Indeed, He ˹alone˺ is the All-Hearing, All-Knowing.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
8:61
۞ وان جنحوا للسلم فاجنح لها وتوكل على الله انه هو السميع العليم ٦١
۞ وَإِن جَنَحُوا۟ لِلسَّلْمِ فَٱجْنَحْ لَهَا وَتَوَكَّلْ عَلَى ٱللَّهِ ۚ إِنَّهُۥ هُوَ ٱلسَّمِيعُ ٱلْعَلِيمُ ٦١
۞ وَإِن
جَنَحُواْ
لِلسَّلۡمِ
فَٱجۡنَحۡ
لَهَا
وَتَوَكَّلۡ
عَلَى
ٱللَّهِۚ
إِنَّهُۥ
هُوَ
ٱلسَّمِيعُ
ٱلۡعَلِيمُ
٦١
If the enemy is inclined towards peace, make peace with them. And put your trust in Allah. Indeed, He ˹alone˺ is the All-Hearing, All-Knowing.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections