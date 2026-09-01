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Translation
7:117
۞ واوحينا الى موسى ان الق عصاك فاذا هي تلقف ما يافكون ١١٧
۞ وَأَوْحَيْنَآ إِلَىٰ مُوسَىٰٓ أَنْ أَلْقِ عَصَاكَ ۖ فَإِذَا هِىَ تَلْقَفُ مَا يَأْفِكُونَ ١١٧
۞ وَأَوۡحَيۡنَآ
إِلَىٰ
مُوسَىٰٓ
أَنۡ
أَلۡقِ
عَصَاكَۖ
فَإِذَا
هِيَ
تَلۡقَفُ
مَا
يَأۡفِكُونَ
١١٧
Then We inspired Moses, “Throw down your staff,” and—behold!—it devoured the objects of their illusion!
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
7:118
فوقع الحق وبطل ما كانوا يعملون ١١٨
فَوَقَعَ ٱلْحَقُّ وَبَطَلَ مَا كَانُوا۟ يَعْمَلُونَ ١١٨
فَوَقَعَ
ٱلۡحَقُّ
وَبَطَلَ
مَا
كَانُواْ
يَعۡمَلُونَ
١١٨
So the truth prevailed and their illusions failed.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
7:119
فغلبوا هنالك وانقلبوا صاغرين ١١٩
فَغُلِبُوا۟ هُنَالِكَ وَٱنقَلَبُوا۟ صَـٰغِرِينَ ١١٩
فَغُلِبُواْ
هُنَالِكَ
وَٱنقَلَبُواْ
صَٰغِرِينَ
١١٩
So Pharaoh and his people were defeated right there and put to shame.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
7:120
والقي السحرة ساجدين ١٢٠
وَأُلْقِىَ ٱلسَّحَرَةُ سَـٰجِدِينَ ١٢٠
وَأُلۡقِيَ
ٱلسَّحَرَةُ
سَٰجِدِينَ
١٢٠
And the magicians fell down, prostrating.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
7:117
۞ واوحينا الى موسى ان الق عصاك فاذا هي تلقف ما يافكون ١١٧
۞ وَأَوْحَيْنَآ إِلَىٰ مُوسَىٰٓ أَنْ أَلْقِ عَصَاكَ ۖ فَإِذَا هِىَ تَلْقَفُ مَا يَأْفِكُونَ ١١٧
۞ وَأَوۡحَيۡنَآ
إِلَىٰ
مُوسَىٰٓ
أَنۡ
أَلۡقِ
عَصَاكَۖ
فَإِذَا
هِيَ
تَلۡقَفُ
مَا
يَأۡفِكُونَ
١١٧
Then We inspired Moses, “Throw down your staff,” and—behold!—it devoured the objects of their illusion!
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections