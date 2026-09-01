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7:117
۞ واوحينا الى موسى ان الق عصاك فاذا هي تلقف ما يافكون ١١٧
۞ وَأَوْحَيْنَآ إِلَىٰ مُوسَىٰٓ أَنْ أَلْقِ عَصَاكَ ۖ فَإِذَا هِىَ تَلْقَفُ مَا يَأْفِكُونَ ١١٧

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Then We inspired Moses, “Throw down your staff,” and—behold!—it devoured the objects of their illusion!
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