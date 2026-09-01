Sign in
Sign in
Select Language
7:65
۞ والى عاد اخاهم هودا قال يا قوم اعبدوا الله ما لكم من الاه غيره افلا تتقون ٦٥
۞ وَإِلَىٰ عَادٍ أَخَاهُمْ هُودًۭا ۗ قَالَ يَـٰقَوْمِ ٱعْبُدُوا۟ ٱللَّهَ مَا لَكُم مِّنْ إِلَـٰهٍ غَيْرُهُۥٓ ۚ أَفَلَا تَتَّقُونَ ٦٥

٦٥

And to the people of ’Âd We sent their brother Hûd. He said, “O my people! Worship Allah—you have no other god except Him. Will you not then fear Him?”
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections