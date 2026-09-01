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Translation
7:65
۞ والى عاد اخاهم هودا قال يا قوم اعبدوا الله ما لكم من الاه غيره افلا تتقون ٦٥
۞ وَإِلَىٰ عَادٍ أَخَاهُمْ هُودًۭا ۗ قَالَ يَـٰقَوْمِ ٱعْبُدُوا۟ ٱللَّهَ مَا لَكُم مِّنْ إِلَـٰهٍ غَيْرُهُۥٓ ۚ أَفَلَا تَتَّقُونَ ٦٥
۞ وَإِلَىٰ
عَادٍ
أَخَاهُمۡ
هُودٗاۚ
قَالَ
يَٰقَوۡمِ
ٱعۡبُدُواْ
ٱللَّهَ
مَا
لَكُم
مِّنۡ
إِلَٰهٍ
غَيۡرُهُۥٓۚ
أَفَلَا
تَتَّقُونَ
٦٥
And to the people of ’Âd We sent their brother Hûd. He said, “O my people! Worship Allah—you have no other god except Him. Will you not then fear Him?”
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
7:66
قال الملا الذين كفروا من قومه انا لنراك في سفاهة وانا لنظنك من الكاذبين ٦٦
قَالَ ٱلْمَلَأُ ٱلَّذِينَ كَفَرُوا۟ مِن قَوْمِهِۦٓ إِنَّا لَنَرَىٰكَ فِى سَفَاهَةٍۢ وَإِنَّا لَنَظُنُّكَ مِنَ ٱلْكَـٰذِبِينَ ٦٦
قَالَ
ٱلۡمَلَأُ
ٱلَّذِينَ
كَفَرُواْ
مِن
قَوۡمِهِۦٓ
إِنَّا
لَنَرَىٰكَ
فِي
سَفَاهَةٖ
وَإِنَّا
لَنَظُنُّكَ
مِنَ
ٱلۡكَٰذِبِينَ
٦٦
The disbelieving chiefs of his people responded, “We surely see you as a fool, and we certainly think you are a liar.”
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
7:67
قال يا قوم ليس بي سفاهة ولاكني رسول من رب العالمين ٦٧
قَالَ يَـٰقَوْمِ لَيْسَ بِى سَفَاهَةٌۭ وَلَـٰكِنِّى رَسُولٌۭ مِّن رَّبِّ ٱلْعَـٰلَمِينَ ٦٧
قَالَ
يَٰقَوۡمِ
لَيۡسَ
بِي
سَفَاهَةٞ
وَلَٰكِنِّي
رَسُولٞ
مِّن
رَّبِّ
ٱلۡعَٰلَمِينَ
٦٧
Hûd replied, “O my people! I am no fool! But I am a messenger from the Lord of all worlds,
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
7:65
۞ والى عاد اخاهم هودا قال يا قوم اعبدوا الله ما لكم من الاه غيره افلا تتقون ٦٥
۞ وَإِلَىٰ عَادٍ أَخَاهُمْ هُودًۭا ۗ قَالَ يَـٰقَوْمِ ٱعْبُدُوا۟ ٱللَّهَ مَا لَكُم مِّنْ إِلَـٰهٍ غَيْرُهُۥٓ ۚ أَفَلَا تَتَّقُونَ ٦٥
۞ وَإِلَىٰ
عَادٍ
أَخَاهُمۡ
هُودٗاۚ
قَالَ
يَٰقَوۡمِ
ٱعۡبُدُواْ
ٱللَّهَ
مَا
لَكُم
مِّنۡ
إِلَٰهٍ
غَيۡرُهُۥٓۚ
أَفَلَا
تَتَّقُونَ
٦٥
And to the people of ’Âd We sent their brother Hûd. He said, “O my people! Worship Allah—you have no other god except Him. Will you not then fear Him?”
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections