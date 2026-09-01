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5. Al-Ma'idah

The Table Spread

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In the Name of Allah—the Most Compassionate, Most Merciful
5:1
يا ايها الذين امنوا اوفوا بالعقود احلت لكم بهيمة الانعام الا ما يتلى عليكم غير محلي الصيد وانتم حرم ان الله يحكم ما يريد ١
يَـٰٓأَيُّهَا ٱلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوٓا۟ أَوْفُوا۟ بِٱلْعُقُودِ ۚ أُحِلَّتْ لَكُم بَهِيمَةُ ٱلْأَنْعَـٰمِ إِلَّا مَا يُتْلَىٰ عَلَيْكُمْ غَيْرَ مُحِلِّى ٱلصَّيْدِ وَأَنتُمْ حُرُمٌ ۗ إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ يَحْكُمُ مَا يُرِيدُ ١

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O believers! Honour your obligations. All grazing livestock has been made lawful to you—except what is hereby announced to you and hunting while on pilgrimage. Indeed, Allah commands what He wills.
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