۞ يا ايها الذين امنوا كونوا قوامين بالقسط شهداء لله ولو على انفسكم او الوالدين والاقربين ان يكن غنيا او فقيرا فالله اولى بهما فلا تتبعوا الهوى ان تعدلوا وان تلووا او تعرضوا فان الله كان بما تعملون خبيرا ١٣٥
O believers! Stand firm for justice as witnesses for Allah even if it is against yourselves, your parents, or close relatives. Be they rich or poor, Allah is best to ensure their interests. So do not let your desires cause you to deviate ˹from justice˺. If you distort the testimony or refuse to give it, then ˹know that˺ Allah is certainly All-Aware of what you do.