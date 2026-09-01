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3:171
۞ يستبشرون بنعمة من الله وفضل وان الله لا يضيع اجر المومنين ١٧١
۞ يَسْتَبْشِرُونَ بِنِعْمَةٍۢ مِّنَ ٱللَّهِ وَفَضْلٍۢ وَأَنَّ ٱللَّهَ لَا يُضِيعُ أَجْرَ ٱلْمُؤْمِنِينَ ١٧١

١٧١

They are joyful for receiving Allah’s grace and bounty, and that Allah does not deny the reward of the believers.
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