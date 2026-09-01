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Translation
3:171
۞ يستبشرون بنعمة من الله وفضل وان الله لا يضيع اجر المومنين ١٧١
۞ يَسْتَبْشِرُونَ بِنِعْمَةٍۢ مِّنَ ٱللَّهِ وَفَضْلٍۢ وَأَنَّ ٱللَّهَ لَا يُضِيعُ أَجْرَ ٱلْمُؤْمِنِينَ ١٧١
۞ يَسۡتَبۡشِرُونَ
بِنِعۡمَةٖ
مِّنَ
ٱللَّهِ
وَفَضۡلٖ
وَأَنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
لَا
يُضِيعُ
أَجۡرَ
ٱلۡمُؤۡمِنِينَ
١٧١
They are joyful for receiving Allah’s grace and bounty, and that Allah does not deny the reward of the believers.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
3:172
الذين استجابوا لله والرسول من بعد ما اصابهم القرح للذين احسنوا منهم واتقوا اجر عظيم ١٧٢
ٱلَّذِينَ ٱسْتَجَابُوا۟ لِلَّهِ وَٱلرَّسُولِ مِنۢ بَعْدِ مَآ أَصَابَهُمُ ٱلْقَرْحُ ۚ لِلَّذِينَ أَحْسَنُوا۟ مِنْهُمْ وَٱتَّقَوْا۟ أَجْرٌ عَظِيمٌ ١٧٢
ٱلَّذِينَ
ٱسۡتَجَابُواْ
لِلَّهِ
وَٱلرَّسُولِ
مِنۢ
بَعۡدِ
مَآ
أَصَابَهُمُ
ٱلۡقَرۡحُۚ
لِلَّذِينَ
أَحۡسَنُواْ
مِنۡهُمۡ
وَٱتَّقَوۡاْ
أَجۡرٌ
عَظِيمٌ
١٧٢
˹As for˺ those who responded to the call of Allah and His Messenger after their injury,
1
those of them who did good and were mindful ˹of Allah˺ will have a great reward.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
3:173
الذين قال لهم الناس ان الناس قد جمعوا لكم فاخشوهم فزادهم ايمانا وقالوا حسبنا الله ونعم الوكيل ١٧٣
ٱلَّذِينَ قَالَ لَهُمُ ٱلنَّاسُ إِنَّ ٱلنَّاسَ قَدْ جَمَعُوا۟ لَكُمْ فَٱخْشَوْهُمْ فَزَادَهُمْ إِيمَـٰنًۭا وَقَالُوا۟ حَسْبُنَا ٱللَّهُ وَنِعْمَ ٱلْوَكِيلُ ١٧٣
ٱلَّذِينَ
قَالَ
لَهُمُ
ٱلنَّاسُ
إِنَّ
ٱلنَّاسَ
قَدۡ
جَمَعُواْ
لَكُمۡ
فَٱخۡشَوۡهُمۡ
فَزَادَهُمۡ
إِيمَٰنٗا
وَقَالُواْ
حَسۡبُنَا
ٱللَّهُ
وَنِعۡمَ
ٱلۡوَكِيلُ
١٧٣
Those who were warned, “Your enemies have mobilized their forces against you, so fear them,” the warning only made them grow stronger in faith and they replied, “Allah ˹alone˺ is sufficient ˹as an aid˺ for us and ˹He˺ is the best Protector.”
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
3:171
۞ يستبشرون بنعمة من الله وفضل وان الله لا يضيع اجر المومنين ١٧١
۞ يَسْتَبْشِرُونَ بِنِعْمَةٍۢ مِّنَ ٱللَّهِ وَفَضْلٍۢ وَأَنَّ ٱللَّهَ لَا يُضِيعُ أَجْرَ ٱلْمُؤْمِنِينَ ١٧١
۞ يَسۡتَبۡشِرُونَ
بِنِعۡمَةٖ
مِّنَ
ٱللَّهِ
وَفَضۡلٖ
وَأَنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
لَا
يُضِيعُ
أَجۡرَ
ٱلۡمُؤۡمِنِينَ
١٧١
They are joyful for receiving Allah’s grace and bounty, and that Allah does not deny the reward of the believers.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections